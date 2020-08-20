American Authors release new single, “Brick by Brick”

Just last week, American Authors announced that their new EP, Counting Down, would be released on September 18th via Island Records, and launched pre-orders for the EP.

Today, the band have released a new song — wasting no time for eager fans who are ready for new music — called “Brick by Brick,” which can be found below.

On the new song, American Authors vocalist/guitarist Zac Barnett shares: “‘Brick by Brick’ is about conquering the impossible. No one can stop us from achieving greatness & breaking down barriers that others may have set in front of us.”

You can find a stream of the song via Hollywood Life here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: