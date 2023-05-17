California-rock band Scowl have been taking he world by storm since the release of their latest EP, Psychic Dance Routine, which came out back on April 7th via Flatspot Records. Just this year, the band have hit the stage at Coachella and Sick New World, as well as doing a full U.S. tour supporting Show Me the Body, and even headlined a string of shows in the UK.

Now, today Scowl have announced a massive headlining tour of North America this fall. Support for the tour will come from Militarie Gun, with MSPAINT and Big Laugh opening on select dates as well.

Their headlining run will kick off on September 8th in Los Angeles, California and run all across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on October 21st back in Berkley, California. Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday, May 19th at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

w/ Speed + Sunami

5/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Lion Arts Factory

5/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Prince Bandroom

5/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Stay Gold

5/28 – Canberra, AU @ The Basement

5/29 – Wollongong, AU @ La La La’s (no Speed)

5/30 – Newcastle, AU @ The Newcastle Hotel

5/31 – Gold Coast, AU @ Vinnie’s Dive Bar

6/1 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

6/3 – Sydney, AU @ Back On The Map Vol.2

6/4 – Sydney, AU @ Crowbar (no Speed)

6/24 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

6/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

w/ Circle Jerks

7/18 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre

7/19 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

7/20 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

7/22 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

7/29 – Xixón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón Festival

8/1 – Madrid, Spain @ Wurlitzer

8/2 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

8/10-12 – Ancora, Potrugal @ Sonic Blast Festival

8/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

w/ Militarie Gun

9/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*

9/9 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction*

9/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

9/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad*

9/14 – Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks*

9/15 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom*

9/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

9/17 – Houston, TX @ The Compound*

9/19 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

9/20 – Miami, FL @ Gramps*

9/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall*

9/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*

9/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

9/25 -Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

9/26 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall*

9/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar*

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

9/29 – New York, NY @ The Meadows*

10/1 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

10/3 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa*

10/4 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

10/6 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups^

10/7 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary^

10/8 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean^

10/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry^

10/10 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb^

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater^

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive^

10/14 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder^

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Russian Hall^

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project^

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater^

10/20 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project^

10/21 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman^

* = w/ MSPAINT ^ = w/ Big Laugh