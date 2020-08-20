EXCLUSIVE: Stream Brigitte Mena’s new album, ‘Element’ early here

A lot of musicians wants to be storytellers, some with varying degrees of success. Few can certifiably accomplish this and put that on their resume — but Texas-native Brigitte Mena can.

Mena was born to be a storyteller, and her vehicle is music. Telling harrowing tales through atmospheric, ambient melodies, her music is quick to catch your ear. But not one to just create moody pop-rock tracks, Mena uses her versatile voice in conjunction with her songwriting to strike a chord with audiences and tell relevant, resonant stories.

Mena originally started crafting music back in high school, and started her first rock band as a freshman at Southern Methodist University, where she studies Music and Psychology. Her music studies only helped her hone her craft, and her work in psychology gave her an avenue in which she could explore her interest in human behavior. Rather than sacrificing one passion to follow the other, Mena has combined the two: using her talents as a musician to shine light on topics like behavior, mental health, relationships, and identity.

In 2018, Mena released her debut album, Maslow, which explored Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs and heralded the arrival of a distinctive new talent. Tomorrow, August 21st, she will be releasing her new album, Element, which showcases her growth as an artist over the years. While her bandmates, sound, and style have evolved over the years, her knack for telling powerful stories has remained, and even grown.