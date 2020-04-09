Maine Laveau – “Bless U” (Music Video)

Last weekend, Miami’s Maine Laveau becomes one of Florida’s hottest new artists and proves it with the viral sensation on Instagram and new music visual single “Bless U”.

Directed by Randy Gross of WolfStreet Fillms, Laveau rolls up his own way with style and drip through the Project X-produced track in a pure white Roll Royce and an army of street soldiers. While ripping and running throughout South Beach, Maine Laveau delivers a familiar street-smart rich style that transformed fellow Miami-natives Rick Ross, Trick Daddy and DJ Khaled into the house-hold names they are today. The epitome of hustler’s ambition and glorified, “Bless U” is arguably the self-made Fly Boy Music Group creator’s best work to date.

On making “Bless U,” Laveau said, “The inspiration for this song came from the phrase itself ‘BLESS YOU.’ When God decides to bless you, she will cause situations to come together in your favor, no matter what others try to do”.

Began his career in 2013, Maine Laveau has developed a trailblazing path to the top with a steady release of Miami influenced content and a breakout project called Fly God Season. The new visual follows up previous cuts “SKRRT” and “Dope Man Fever”. After the view, for more Maine Laveau news follow the new star on Twitter and Instagram.

“Bless U” is available now on all DSP. Take a look at Maine Laveau’s new video below.