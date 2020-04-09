West Haven Blast Puts On For L.A. With New EP, The City Is Mine

Lyrical, resourceful and authenticated, established Los Angeles rapper West Haven Blast has survived within the constantly evolving West Coast Hip Hop scene for years solely on consistency. Continuing to resonate, the EMPIRE/DubCNN entertainment recording artist delivers a refreshing brand new EP, properly-titled, The City Is Mine. A new 7-track Left Coast essential, WHB takes fans throughout the inner-city, and through great lyricism, unequivocally proves why he is a regional mainstay, statesmen, and gate-keeper.

The project’s breakouts are “Six Flags,” “West Coast Party,” and “Chess Not Checkers.” Anyone looking for that signature West Coast sound during these pandemic-esque time, than The City Is Mine is built just for you. After streaming, follow West Haven Blast on Twitter. The City is Mine is streaming now on Spotify.