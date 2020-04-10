Lil Nas X, Post Malone Celebrity Barber Sugar Rays trades his clippers for a microphone as he embarks on his journey to the top as the new recording artist simply called Sugar. After making his presence felt with several viral Postmates serenades, Sugar releases an anticipated debut mixtape about being in love, titled, Love Letters. The four-track first is a compilation of one-shot singles that take us on a passionate rollercoaster through the emerging artist’s love life.

Dealing with everything between the trauma that comes with heartbreak to the indescribable aura that births from first love. About the project, Sugar says, “This song is not just a story… it’s a letter. A thin line in between what’s right and what feels right. I hope she knows it’s about her.”

In support of the project, Sugar has a visual on the way for the cut, “Naked.” As a hairstylist, Sugar’s celebrity clientele includes Young Thug, Meek Mill, HRVY, Nike, BET and retired Basketball star Ron Artest (Metta World Peace). All who have publicly endorsed the new singer and his first effort.

Available via Sugar Love, take a quick listen to the complete project below.