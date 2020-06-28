Known Battle Rapper Tsu Surf Drops Standout LP, ‘MSYKM’

Today, Newark, New Jersey recording artist Tsu Surf, a highly regarded battle rap sensation best known for his collaborations with Mozzy and Benny The Butcher, follows recent hits, “Quarantine Tales” and “5’7” with a highly-anticipated new album, entitled, MSYKM.

After leaving an endless trail of bodies in the battlefield, with equally deadly bars and gritty street anthems, Tsu Surf transition into the latest crossover success on the 13-track collection that introduces new fan-favorites “Nana Crib,” “Go Up” and “Blacc Cream.” MSYKM is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans while the established star seizes the moment he has been patiently waiting for since his battle rap infancy.

Aiding Surf on his latest project is an all-star cast of East Coast greats like Dave East, Jim Jones, Benny The Butcher, Bby Hndrxx, Earthquake Jones, Lady London, Justin Love, Guordan Banks and many more. MSYKM follows Tsu Surf 2019 collaboration album Blood Cuzzins, with the Bay Area superstar Mozzy.

Executive produced by Sharke and Clicqout. MSYKM is streaming everywhere on Raw Bunch Records. After the listen, for more Tsu Surf, follow the rising star on Instagram for daily updates and more.