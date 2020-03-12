Khalid, The 1975 to headline Mo Pop Festival 2020

Michigan’s premiere annual music festival, Mo Pop, has just announced it’s eight edition to take place this upcoming summer. The AEG Presents-produced festival will move to a new location this year, electing to take place in Detroit, Michigan’s Fort Wayne Park on July 25th and July 26th.

“We couldn’t be happier with our new location at the Historic Fort Wayne park which will provide Mo Pop a home Downtown on the Riverfront. It’s another one of those hidden gems in the city that’s uniquely Detroit and we can’t wait to share it with our fans in July.” Says Jason Rogalewski, Festival Director for Mo Pop Festival.

This year’s lineup is: Khalid, The 1975, Kaytranada, Purity Ring, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Orville Peck, Still Woozy, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Girl In Red, Beabadoobee, Bane’s World, Beach Bunny, Dayglow, Kota the Friend, Oso Oso, Dogleg, Charity, Who Boy and whiterosemoxie.

Pre-sale registration is available now, and those who register will get first access to the pre-sale passes that become available this Friday, March 13th at 10am ET. General on-sale tickets will go live on Monday, March 16th at 10am ET here. General Admission weekend passes start at $129.95, with Yacht Club VIP weekend passes starting at $289.95.

In addition to 10+ hours of non-stop music on each day, Mo Pop Festival will feature unique experiences throughout the festival’s grounds on the shores of the Detroit River. Below you will find more information on these experiences directly from Mo Pop Festival themselves.

“NEW FOR 2020! THE YACHT CLUB VIP: Based on overwhelming demand, Mo Pop 2020 will feature The Yacht Club, a dedicated VIP section that will provide an elevated festival experience for patrons. The Yacht Club VIP Weekend Pass includes entry to all festival days as well as a Priority Entry Lane, Festival Re-Entry throughout the weekend, Main Stage Preferred Viewing, Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms and access to the Yacht Club VIP Area with shade, lounge seating, exclusive food, private cash bar, on-site parking and a dedicated merch pop-up stand.

Activations making their return to Mo Pop this year include: