Leon of Athens Nabs Duska For Catchy Single, “Communication”

Get familiar with the new sensation arriving in the USA.

Leon of Athens is a London based recording act ready to make a splash on this side of the pond, starting with his new single, “Communication.” The radio-friendly track was written by David Sneddon and Leon of Athens-himself which is a beautiful, thought-provoking Pop love song.

Channeling resemblance to the sensitive sound of Tame Impala and Imagine Dragons. The follow up to his previous effort, titled, Xenos, “Communications” is a soft, heartfelt sing-a-long that will be the perfect introduction for the new star on U.S. soil. The new song leads up to Leon on the festival trail starting with Shaky Knees, then Bonaroo.

Leon of Athens is best known for his breakout album, Global. The hit spread like wildfire throughout Greece, Europe and now the U.S.. Leon of Athens distinct sound thrives from personal experiences including heartbreak, joy, sorrow, death, pain, happiness, and much more.

“Communication” is produced by Anu Pilla and Leon of Athens-himself. After the stream, for more Leon of Athens news like this, follow the rising-star on Instagram.

Stream “Communication” by Leon of Athens below.