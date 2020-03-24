Bright Eyes return with first new single since 2011, “Persona Non Grata”

Back in February, Bright Eyes announced their long-awaited reunion, ultimately followed by plans for a lengthy worldwide tour.

It makes sense that 2020 is the year that Bright Eyes makes their grand return. Fevers and Mirrors was released 20 years ago this May, while Digital Ash in a Digital Urn and I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning both turned 15 years old back in January. Now, having signed to indie-label Dead Oceans, the band is ready to continue their impressive career.

Amidst the current overwhelming uncertainty and upheaval of global and personal worlds, Oberst, Mogis, and Walcott reunited under the moniker as both an escape from, and a confrontation of, trying times. Reuniting Bright Eyes was a move that was as necessary as it was right, culminating in what feels like a homecoming.

Now, Bright Eyes is finally putting out a new song — their first since 2011’s The People’s Key. The song is titled “Persona Non Grata,” and proves that some things truly are worth the wait. It’s one that feels like a natural progression from The People’s Key, while also feeling very reminiscent of early-Bright Eyes material.

Listen for yourself below, and find a special message from the band to accompany the new song, “Persona Non Grata.”