Kahri 1K, a buzzing new Virginia rapper, has a long legacy of DMV greats (Pusha T, Wale) not only to live up too but who enlists him as the next one to carry the torch of greatness for the region and with his first hit, “Trenches,” spreading like wildfire, it’s safe to say he is off to a great start. Today he continues to move the needle forward with a personal visual for his new single, “When They See Us”. A great introduction piece for newfound fans, Kahri 1K grabs Atlantic Records Quando Rondo to help deliver that undeniable hit factor the streets have been talking about for some time now.

Hailing from Petersburg, the same home that made R&B superstar Trey Songz, Kahri says the song and video were inspired by his city’s people and their perseverance. “The record was inspired by the vibe of the city (Petersburg, VA) and what my people go through every day,” he shares. “I already had the song done and I felt like he (Quando Rondo) was the perfect fit, so we reached out. The visual is a first-hand look at the conditions in which I was raised and my exit plan to make it out.”

Directed by Shomi Patwary, “When They See Us” is the latest single off Kahri 1K’s new project, The Ghost of Pecan Acres. Along with Quando Rondo, the nine-track project also features a guest appearance by Yung Bleu on “Gangsta Music”. “When They See Us” was produced by Shop With Ken.

Aggressive, catchy, consistent, Khari 1K has been commercially releasing music since 2017, but earned critic’s attention with the KingDrumDummie-produced street track, “Pain.” For more on Khari 1K and his music, follow the new star on social media for daily updates.

Check out the new video now via the Heir Wave Music Group.