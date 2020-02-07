As new artist F.C.B. (First Class Bee) makes his way up the ladder with his refreshing new trendsetting sound. Several of his fellow Chi-Town big homies aid him on the release of his new hit, titled, “N.W.O.”

Produced by DJ O-Zone (Chance The Rapper), featuring Rockie Fresh, in the new video F.C.B. stars as a flashy new sensation ready to claim his spot at the top. Pulling up in the big body, draped up and dripped out, he spits a catchy foreign reference verse, detailing how he’s got next up and there is nothing you can do about. Playing the vet, Rockie Fresh co-signs the new act with a familiar witty, crisp and thoro flow that brings the new hit home.

Available now via Coast to Coast sounds. Watch the new video below and follow the rising stars today on social media. Rockie Fresh appears courtesy of Rostrum Records.