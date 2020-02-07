Lachaleur Introduces Himself with Fashionable New Video, “Knee Hi”

Introducing Lachaleur, an on the rise Bronx recording artist bubbling regionally with his catchy Afrobeat and Hip Hop-infused sound. Ready to step into the global spotlight, the new sensation makes a formal introduction to a wider audience in the new video called “Knee Hi”.

In the fashion-centric visual, directed by ADavidWilliamsFilm, the emerging artist takes us on a ride through the city with his beautiful co-star. Lachaleur delivers fans with a slick, playerlistic first-look flow that fans will gravitate to instantly. On making the video, Lachaleur says, “No limit to how far you should go to be as fly as you can be.”

On the grind, Lachaleur built a credible resume of collaborations including works with high-profile artists like Desiigner, Q da Fool, Cal Boy and ASAP Ferg. As a recording artist, LaChaleur’s style is creatively fashionable but humbly laid back. Through his rise, he hopes to provide opportunities for emerging artists in the future.

Like “Knee Hi”? Follow the emerging artist’s journey on Instagram.

Watch “Knee Hi” now.