10Grand Makes Dirty South Intro with ‘Concrete Rose’ Mixtape

Sparking a wave with his previous hit, “In The Trap,” featuring Rich the Kid. West Palm Beach-native 10Grand capitalizes on the buzz with an intriguing new project, titled, Concrete Rose.

Watch the 10Grand & Rich The Kid video, “In The Trap” now.

Inspired by the poem from the late-2Pac, the project is a 12-track introduction for newfound fans and more great new music for old. The project includes the latest hits “Vibez” and “Damage”. Produced by Aidan Jenkins with additional contributions from Menaco Beats, 1040, JP, and IAMBUBBAAA, Concrete Rose is 10Grand’s So Far Gone and Section.80.

Available now via Perception Empire Entertainment, follow 10Grand today on Twitter for daily updates and more.

Stream 10Grand’s new mixtape Concrete Rose now on Spotify.