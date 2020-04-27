PVRIS share brand new single, “Gimme A Minute”

PVRIS have announced that they will be pushing back the release date of their highly-anticipated third album, Use Me, to July 10th on Reprise/Warner Records. Pre-orders are available for the record here.

To continue to hold fans over until the album release, PVRIS have released a brand new single called “Gimme A Minute,” following the release of “Dead Weight” back in March. The single continues the new chapter for frontwoman, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Lynn Gunn, as she owns her role as PVRIS’ leader and sole architect.

On the track, Gunn explains, “The last two years have been a LOT to process – I was navigating health issues while trying to make this album in a timely manner. The pacing and dynamic of the song feels similar to when your mind starts to spiral on something, the quiet start slowly stirring and building eventually landing into chaos.”

Track-listing: