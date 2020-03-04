PVRIS announce new album ‘Use Me’ + drop “Dead Weight”

After much anticipation from fans, PVIRS have just announced their new album, Use Me, which is due out on May 1st via Reprise/Warner Records. The album will feature previously released singles such as “Old Wounds,” Hallucinations,” and “Death of Me.”

Today, PVRIS have launched pre-orders for Use Me, as well as releasing another brand new single, “Dead Weight.”

On the new single, Lynn Gunn explains, “‘Dead Weight’ is about being a people pleaser, holding others up and never asking for anything back. Quite often that can being taken advantage of and can be hard to say “no”/set boundaries, this feels amplified especially as a woman. This song is about stepping into my power as a woman, shedding old skin and taking nurturing/caretaker feminine nature and turning it into a super power.”

That newfound sense of freedom lies at the core of Use Me. For many years, Gunn had remained in the background — previously too shy to take all of the credit for what PVRIS is.

“I allowed myself to support a narrative I thought I had to support of PVRIS being a band,” Gunn confesses. “I didn’t really have a role model for this. Coming from a ‘band culture,’ it’s about how the group is always greater than the sum of its parts, and you’re not supposed to take credit, even if you do everything. There’s no template or role model for really owning it as a woman. I wanted to make everyone else happy and uphold an image I thought we had to. Growing up, I learned I don’t have to do that anymore. I’m finally allowing myself to take credit. I’ve got the full support and encouragement of my bandmates. PVRIS is a unit and very much a team, but the heart and soul of the vision and music always has sourced from me. I’m just saying it now. I fulfilled my own vision of what a role model should be.”

On top of everything, PVRIS also has announced a spring headlining tour ahead of their North American tour supporting Halsey. Tickets for all headlining dates will go on-sale this Friday, March 6th at 10am local time.

Use Me Track-listing:

Gimme A Minute Dead Weight Stay Gold Good To Be Alive Death of Me Hallucinations Old Wounds Loveless January Rain Use Me Wish You Well

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

5/8 Columbus, OH Newport

5/9 Chicago, IL House of Blues

5/12 Detroit, MI The Majestic

5/14 Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg University

5/15 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

5/19 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

5/20 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head

5/21 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

5/22 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

5/24 Boston, MA Boston Calling (FESTIVAL)

5/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

5/27 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

5/28 New Orleans, LA Republic

5/30 Austin, TX Emo’s

5/31 Dallas, TX Canton

6/2 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

6/4 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda

6/5 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

6/7 San Francisco, CA Regency

6/9 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

6/10 Seattle, WA Neptune

SUMMER 2020 TOUR WITH HALSEY

7/12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/15 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/25 Saint Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/1 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre