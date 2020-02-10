Rising star Boy In Space releases new single, “Caroline”

Robin Lunback performs under the moniker Boy In Space — one that in itself is a metaphor for how he navigates and untangles his emotions.

“I can be crazy and all over the place at times. I was always the class clown in school and although I got along with everyone, I was never really at the top of the class,” he says. “So ‘Boy In Space’ has a very literal meaning to it. Although my songs can be sad, if you meet me, you’ll find that I’m full of energy and actually pretty happy (most of the time). So in a not so literal way, Boy In Space has become the space where I’m able to go to express those sad and darker feelings.”

Following a highly successful 2019 in which he saw Boy In Space skyrocket to over 35 million streams on Spotify alone, Lunback has big plans for 2020 — including new music and tour dates to be announced soon. Now, he has released the first of three singles that will be released in the spring of 2020: fan-favorite “Caroline.”

“Caroline” joins a series of spellbinding biographical gems that highlight the rising singer/songwriter’s personal life experiences. Driven by Lunback’s emotionally-charged and impressive vocals, “Caroline” conveys the swell of self-doubt and hopelessness that accompanies unrequited love. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the song’s release since Boy In Space first teased it on tour with Alec Benjamin last year.

“Caroline is that girl that you’re crushing on but is completely out of your league and untouchable,” Lunback says, “we all knew a Caroline growing up.”