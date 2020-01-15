The Funk Hunters Nabs A.Skillz For New Hit, “Body Move”

A groovy new Canadian group known as The Funk Hunters is climbing up the charts with a breakout new song, titled, “Body Move”. Aligned with one of the hottest new artists in A.Skillz, the group introduces their new Electro-infused Hip Hop and old school funk to the masses in the new hit.

“Body Move” is a sophisticated mid-tempo effort that delivers an undeniable groove with a catchy party collaboration that creates an attractive first impression for mainstream fans looking for the next big star. The first collaboration between the two parties makes for a stellar introduction for both’s respective fanbases eager to hit the dancefloor.

A match made in heaven, The Funk Hunters call their newest collaboration a dream come true. They said:

“We’ve been fans of A.Skillz as long as we can remember, watching him rock the Fractal Forest at Shambhala here in Canada for the last decade, he’s hands down one of the best party rockin DJs in the world and has always been one of our favorite producers too. So it’s exciting to finally collaborate on a song together. We exchanged project files earlier this year when he was here on tour in Canada and then worked back and forth for the last few months online. The result is “Body Move” a funky mid tempo bass jam that I think speaks to both of our styles really well. We’ve been road testing it on tour opening for GRiZ for the last month and it’s been going off. Hopefully this is the first of many we cook up with A.Skillz!”

