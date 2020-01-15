Chris Farren releases new song, “Phantom Friend”

Chris Farren just released his latest album, Born Hot, via Polyvinyl Records, but today he’s already surprised fans with a brand new single, “Phantom Friend.”

Tonight, Chris Farren is kicking off his headlining tour with Retirement Party and Macseal, so “Phantom Friend” comes just in time. The new track expands his musical sound even further, diving more into the cleaner sounds of soft rock that you could find in groups of the lye 70’s/early-80’s.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Destroyer and Belle & Sebastian, and I think that’s pretty clear in this one. Not like, ILLEGALLY clear but I can certainly hear the influence,” Chris Farren explains. “I’m usually pretty burned out on writing after I release records, but this just kind of came out of me almost fully formed. My friend Jenny Owen Youngs came over at the eleventh hour and helped me fix some parts that weren’t 100%, and then Stevie from Adult Mom added some really great harmonies. And dang Jack Shirley (Jeff Rosenstock, Deafheaven) mastered it!”

Check out all of his upcoming tour dates, including the aforementioned U.S. headlining tour and headlining U.K. tour.

Tour Dates:

01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

01/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

01/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

01/21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

01/23 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

01/24 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

01/25 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch

01/27 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

01/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project

01/30 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

02/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

02/03 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

02/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

02/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

02/07 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s

02/08 – Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive

02/10 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

02/11 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

02/24 – Brighton, UK @ Hope and Ruin

02/25 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange Basement

02/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Victoria

02/27 – Newport, UK @ Le Pub

02/28 – London, UK @ Old Blue Last

02/29 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

03/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug and Pint

03/02 – Liverpool, UK @ Sound Basement

03/03 – Kingston, UK @ The Fighting Cocks