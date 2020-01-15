Chris Farren releases new song, “Phantom Friend”

Chris Farren just released his latest album, Born Hot, via Polyvinyl Records, but today he’s already surprised fans with a brand new single, “Phantom Friend.”
Tonight, Chris Farren is kicking off his headlining tour with Retirement Party and Macseal, so “Phantom Friend” comes just in time. The new track expands his musical sound even further, diving more into the cleaner sounds of soft rock that you could find in groups of the lye 70’s/early-80’s.
“I’ve been listening to a lot of Destroyer and Belle & Sebastian, and I think that’s pretty clear in this one. Not like, ILLEGALLY clear but I can certainly hear the influence,” Chris Farren explains. “I’m usually pretty burned out on writing after I release records, but this just kind of came out of me almost fully formed. My friend Jenny Owen Youngs came over at the eleventh hour and helped me fix some parts that weren’t 100%, and then Stevie from Adult Mom added some really great harmonies. And dang Jack Shirley (Jeff Rosenstock, Deafheaven) mastered it!”
Check out all of his upcoming tour dates, including the aforementioned U.S. headlining tour and headlining U.K. tour.
Tour Dates:
01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
01/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
01/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
01/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
01/21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
01/23 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
01/24 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
01/25 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch
01/27 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room
01/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project
01/30 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
02/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
02/03 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
02/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
02/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory
02/07 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s
02/08 – Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive
02/10 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins
02/11 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
02/24 – Brighton, UK @ Hope and Ruin
02/25 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange Basement
02/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Victoria
02/27 – Newport, UK @ Le Pub
02/28 – London, UK @ Old Blue Last
02/29 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
03/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug and Pint
03/02 – Liverpool, UK @ Sound Basement
03/03 – Kingston, UK @ The Fighting Cocks