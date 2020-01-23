PREMIERE: Stefan T “Keep Me Guessing” on New Single

Los Angeles Electro Pop sensation Stefan T is leading up to being the biggest star in today’s Dance music. Equipped with a buzzing new sound and fastly growing fanbase, today, the new star globalizes himself with the premiere of his breakout single called “Keep Me Guessing”.

The new song features Stefan on both vocals and production while backed up with talented recording artist Kaylie Foster. Infectious, the song follows a conversation between two characters in a twisted relationship. In both verses, it’s character one looking for attention and wanting to give affection but in reality, they never follow through. In the pre-chorus and chorus, character two is calling out character one on their manipulation of the relationship and they’re tired of the games. In the end, both parties just keep playing the same game, because they’re too afraid to fall out of love.

Stefan on making “Keep Me Guessing”:

“The song follows a conversation between two characters in a twisted relationship. In both verses, it’s character one looking for attention and wanting to give affection but in reality, they never follow through. In the pre-chorus and chorus, character two is calling out character one on their manipulation of the relationship and they’re tired of the games. In the end, both parties just keep playing the same game, because they’re too afraid to fall out of love.”

“Keep Me Guessing” is set to appear on Stefan’s forthcoming project, titled, Night Shift arriving this Spring.

Stream it now on Soundcloud. Afterward, continue to follow Stefan T’s journey on social media for daily updates and more.