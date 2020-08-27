Hands Like Houses announce new EP + release “The Water”

Now over a decade into their career, Hands Like Houses have announced the next chapter of their impressive, ever-evolving story. It’s been nearly two years since they released their latest album, -Anon, and now they’ve announce the details for their newest EP.

Hands Like Houses’ new EP will be self-titled and will be released on Friday, October 23rd via UNFD globally. Back in June, the band released “Space,” and now they’ve released another taste of new music, “The Water.”

Hands Like Houses vocalist Trenton Woodley explains that the single has had a special place in his heart from the moment it was written, adding that though it may not be explicit, there’s an underlying fantasy element to the track:

“I picture the protagonist as some beautiful, fantastical, strange and surreal sea creature that has come to live among us, but wants to go home,” he says. “I feel like the voice of this song is one that has done its best to make a place to belong, but knows it doesn’t, can’t or won’t, and is trying to say a heartfelt, honest goodbye.”

“Of course, that’s not to say there’s not a piece of me buried in that voice. I don’t think you get to come this far in life without wondering if you really belong to this particular path you’ve found yourself on, if there’s not somewhere else or someone else you’re meant to be. The harder the times, the bigger the question becomes in your mind. When it comes down to it, it’s a song about closing doors and opening new ones.”

Hands Like Houses will feature new and fan-favorite material at their livestream event this Saturday, August 29 (Friday, August 28th for U.S. residents) streamed directly from their beloved hometown, Canberra. More details can be found here.

Listen to “The Water” below.