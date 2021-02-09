Just last month, Toledo rockers Citizen announced that they would be releasing a new album, Life In Your Glass World, on March 26th via Run for Cover Records. The announcement came alongside the release of the first single, “I Want to Kill You,” and now today the band has released the second taste of what’s to come on Life In Your Glass World.

“Blue Sunday” is a perfect example of the many different moods on the new album from Citizen. Where “I Want to Kill You” was led by towering guitars, “Blue Sunday” instead follows a smoldering bass groove and some of Matt Kerekes’ best melodies today. It’s a hazy single that is rounded out with atmospheric guitars, providing fans with a sound that they haven’t heard from Citizen before.

On “Blue Sunday,” Kerekes explains, “The song came about once I wrote the bass and drums to the verse for ‘Blue Sunday.’ I sent it to the rest of the band and then we all got together to do the rest. Everything flowed naturally and it is one of my favorite songs on the record. It’s essentially about me never wanting to leave my house and although that makes me happy, it is bad for me in different ways.”

Listen to “Blue Sunday” below and pre-order the new record from Citizen here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: