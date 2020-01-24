Lil Wayne to release new album, ‘Funeral,’ on January 31st

According to his Twitter, it looks like Lil Wayne will be releasing a new album next Friday, January 31st. The album seems to be titled Funeral and will serve as the follow-up to his most recent album, Tha Carter V.

Tha Carter V arrived after much anticipation back in 2018, but this time around, Lil Wayne skipped a lot of the theatrical build up — instead, electing to announce the album just a week in advance.

In addition to announce the album, Lil Wayne tweeted out a link to his website, where fans can pre-order Funeral digitally or on CD, vinyl, or cassette. The tweet also includes a snippet of new music — hear for yourself below.