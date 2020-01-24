Sorry announce debut album, ‘925,’ and drop new song, “More”

North London’s Sorry have announced their highly-anticipated new album, 925, set to be released on March 27th via Domino Recordings. You can currently pre-order the record here.

The debut album from Sorry will contain the previously released single, “Right Round the Clock” — but the band have also released a brand new song today called “More.” The new track is accompanied by a typically feverish visual by Sorry figurehead Asha Lorenz and frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.

Watch the new visual for “More,” and check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Right Round The Clock In Unison Snakes Starstruck Rosie Perfect As The Sun Sets Wolf Rock ‘n’ Roll Star Heather More Ode To Boy Lies (Refix)

Tour Dates:

02/04 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd

02/05 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

02/06 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

02/08 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s

02/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

02/11 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

02/12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club

02/14 – Bath, UK @ Moles

02/15 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

02/16 – Reading, UK @ Face Bar

02/17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

02/19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Klub

02/21 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD *

03/12 – New York, NY @ Union Pool

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge

03/17-21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Festival

05/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground

* with Automatic