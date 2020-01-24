Sorry announce debut album, ‘925,’ and drop new song, “More”

North London’s Sorry have announced their highly-anticipated new album, 925, set to be released on March 27th via Domino Recordings. You can currently pre-order the record here.
The debut album from Sorry will contain the previously released single, “Right Round the Clock” — but the band have also released a brand new song today called “More.” The new track is accompanied by a typically feverish visual by Sorry figurehead Asha Lorenz and frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.
Watch the new visual for “More,” and check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Right Round The Clock
- In Unison
- Snakes
- Starstruck
- Rosie
- Perfect
- As The Sun Sets
- Wolf
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
- Heather
- More
- Ode To Boy
- Lies (Refix)
Tour Dates:
02/04 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd
02/05 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms
02/06 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires
02/08 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s
02/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
02/11 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms
02/12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club
02/14 – Bath, UK @ Moles
02/15 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
02/16 – Reading, UK @ Face Bar
02/17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
02/18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
02/19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Klub
02/21 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD *
03/12 – New York, NY @ Union Pool
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge
03/17-21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Festival
05/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground
* with Automatic