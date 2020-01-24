Sorry announce debut album, ‘925,’ and drop new song, “More”

sorry

North London’s Sorry have announced their highly-anticipated new album, 925, set to be released on March 27th via Domino Recordings. You can currently pre-order the record here.

The debut album from Sorry will contain the previously released single, “Right Round the Clock” — but the band have also released a brand new song today called “More.” The new track is accompanied by a typically feverish visual by Sorry figurehead Asha Lorenz and frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.

Watch the new visual for “More,” and check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

Artwork:

sorry

Track-listing:

  1. Right Round The Clock
  2. In Unison
  3. Snakes
  4. Starstruck
  5. Rosie
  6. Perfect
  7. As The Sun Sets
  8. Wolf
  9. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
  10. Heather
  11. More
  12. Ode To Boy
  13. Lies (Refix)

Tour Dates:

02/04 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd
02/05 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms
02/06 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires
02/08 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s
02/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
02/11 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms
02/12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club
02/14 – Bath, UK @ Moles
02/15 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
02/16 – Reading, UK @ Face Bar
02/17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
02/18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
02/19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Klub
02/21 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD *
03/12 – New York, NY @ Union Pool
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge
03/17-21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Festival
05/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground

* with Automatic

