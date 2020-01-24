New Star dopeSMOOTHIES Deals With UFOs in the Woods for “S’mores”

Meet dopeSMOOTHIES, a quickly rising recording artist out of the DMV with a hot new single called “S’more”. In promotion of the new song and forthcoming album, he nabs talented producer Gekkoh and director Drew L for a backwood adventure in a new video.

In the video, we see the new star take a walk through the woods and come across some out-of-sight activity. Aliens, flying saucers and more has the gun-trotting rhyme slayer looking over his shoulder as he kicks some new flavor. Accompanying the new artist is fellow rising artist SMII Much, following suit with equally impressive lyrical miracle wordplay. On the new video, dopeSMOOTHIES says, “With S’mores I wanted to create a world of my own. The video showcases that world. I recruited SMII Much to add to the aesthetic.”

“S’mores” is available now on Spotify via own imprint. Ahead of Camp Fire Stories, follow the rising star on Instagram for daily updates and more. dopeSMOOTHIES new album drops this February.

Watch it now.