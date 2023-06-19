Ahead of her spot dates in Tampa and Orlando this weekend in addition to her scheduled performance at Rolling Loud Portugal’s festival lineup in July, Lone Star State lyricist Tay Money joins “Florida Girl” Lil $o$o for “No Hands;” a twerk tournament soundtracked by SGull Beats and brought to life on the small screen by director Melissa Marin. Following the release of “Catch A Trick,” “Expensive Taste,” and most recently “Bunny Hop,” the new single will live on her forthcoming Girl Rap project.

In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, $o$o details how the collaboration came together:

“This song was super fun to make. I wanted to put my personality into it and make an easygoing song for people to vibe to. When I first heard the record, immediately I wanted my girl Tay Money on it. Her natural charismatic nature paired with that southern twang fit perfectly with the production.”

There’s something in the water. From the City Girls to Kodak Black, with a long list of others, the Sunshine State has been the stomping ground for hip-hop’s culture shifters. Entertainer Lil $o$o is looking to keep that tradition alive. Despite being native to Chicago, since moving to Miami in her early childhood, she’s proudly claimed it as her musical home.

The 22-year-old Colombiana, whose real name is Sofia Donado, has persevered through trauma and pain and continues to show up for herself and her 3-year-old son, who she’s raising as a single mom. Lil $o$o’s boyfriend was gunned down in 2019, while sitting in his car, leaving her without a partner and their son without a father. He was in the music business, and after his passing, Lil $o$o found healing in discovering her musical voice. The result was upbeat rhythms intended to make people dance, smile, and feel free. It was the only way she knew how to make things better.

After laying the groundwork with promo singles “Better Life,” “Go Ooh,” “Bad Attitude,” and “Woo Tang,” the rising rapstress made her official debut Summer of 2022 with ‘$o$o World.’ Executive produced by mentor and label head LunchMoney Lewis, the 14-track collection of records includes additional instrumentation from JulianBeatz, SFL Xavi, TheonlyDiet, Toju, BrianXWhite, Diem, and SoundsbyBreezy. Guest features come by way of Roc Nation recording artist Bobby Fishscale, XXXTentacion affiliate C Glizzy, Warner Records vocalist Savannah Cristina, and Nelle.

Watch the HD clip for “No Hands” as well as stream the track’s audio on your DSP of choice after the jump via Lunchbox Records/The Orchard.