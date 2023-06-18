J-Oats returns with a new single & visual for “Back”.. This track was produced by “Excuse My French” and was released just a couple weeks ago. The video was directed by Oats himself, proving again he’s a man of many trades. He linked up with Mr Lucas from LB Vision Productions for the cinematography. In the visual, J-Oats documents his experience while modeling for Kahil El’Zabar’s fashion photoshoot. This opportunity comes as a reward for his consistency and hard work over the years.

If dreams come true everyday, it looks like J-Oats is finally living his….

Watch here.