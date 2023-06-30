Today, alternative-rock power house Taking Back Sunday have at long last returned with some new music, “The One.” It is their first new music since “All Ready to Go” and “A Song for Dan” on their 20th anniversary compilation album, Twenty, was released in 2019.

“The One” itself is an inspiring declaration of love, hope, and acceptance, serving as a soaring reminder to seize the moment and live your dreams while you still can.

“‘The One’ is a sweet love song — full on John Cusack holding a boombox,” Taking Back Sunday says via press release, in a nod to the classic ’80s cinema moment in Say Anything. “We’ve been waiting a long time to share this song and we’re so excited that we finally can. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

On the track’s deeper meaning, the band explains, “This song came from a riff that [bassist] Shaun Cooper wrote the day he lost his grandmother while she was in a nursing home at the start of the Covid pandemic. Devastated with overpowering sadness, he found comfort in writing music and initially titled the riff ‘Posivibes’ in an effort to find some light through the darkness. He never shared the story of the title or how that riff came together with us until after it was complete. Shaun didn’t want his story affecting the ultimate meaning of the song, because it’s actually an uplifting one.”

Produced by Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj), and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), “The One” finds the influential rock band flexing its creative muscles and evolving its sound without ever losing sight of the explosive riffs, affecting vocals, and epic choruses that has resonated with their audiences for so long.

The anthemic new track also marks the band’s first release for Fantasy Records, the L.A based indie label who signed the influential quartet to a world-wide recording contract earlier this year.

Taking Back Sunday is set to hit the road this summer for a nation-wide tour (they are calling “Rad Summer”), that includes headlining the 16-date Sad Summer Fest 2023 through July and a plethora of additional dates in August and September. Find tickets here and the full routing below.

Tour dates:

7/6 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

7/7 — Clearwater, FL — Coachman Park

7/8 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/11 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

7/12 — Baltimore, MD — Pier Six Pavilion

7/14 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

7/15 — Philadelphia, PA — Skyline Stage at Mann

7/16 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/19 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

7/21 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/22 — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

7/23 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

7/25 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/26 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/29 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/12 — Washington, PA – Four Chord Music Festival 2023

8/19 — Las Vegas, NV — Downtown Rocks FREE Concert Series

8/25 — St Louis, MO — Ballpark Village

8/26 — Kansas City, MO — KC Live!

9/29 — Cocoa, FL — Cocoa Riverfront Park

9/30 — Jupiter, FL — Dastoberfest