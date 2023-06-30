Established recording artist PhaseOne celebrates the launch of his new record label with a hard-hitting new compilation project, Sounds of Mayhem, out now via Sounds Of Mayhem Recordings. PhaseOne’s new compilation is the crossroads of bass and metal music, with a clear focus to release forward-thinking sounds that make you want to rage. On the project, the eclectic artist seeks to go one step further in his mission to champion all things “rocktronic.”

As the new compilation sets the tone for what fans can expect from the artist’s new label, and those familiar with Phaseone’s work, its guaranteed to be anything less then incredible. For the formal introduction, PhaseOne easily displays his pure enjoyment of creating a new sound that will be praised all summer long as fans get familiar with the new record label.

“Launching my own record label is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time now,” said PhaseOne in a press release. “So I’m overjoyed to present Sounds Of Mayhem Recordings. I’ve always loved discovering new music and artists, so unearthing and developing new talent not only makes sense for me, but is also what I’m deeply passionate about. The word ‘mayhem’ means a lot to me – it represents the chaos that both metal and bass music encompass, in the sense that the listener can express themselves freely and let loose a little. This is especially true in a live setting. To me, ‘mayhem’ symbolizes rebellion, freedom and anarchy – themes that will run strong through everything we do at Sounds Of Mayhem Recordings. I can’t wait to share with you what we have in store.”

The uprising project features riotous appearances from heavyweights Akeos & Lusumi, Bainbridge & High Zombie, JEANIE & Dino Shadix, DVEight and AVEON. Up-and-comers YUSSI & Neotek deliver a drum and bass cut, plus a killer four-way collaboration courtesy of Fransis Derelle, CRaymak, Tea Timerz and Frank Zummo (of Sum 41 fame). PhaseOne is one of the most significant talents to emerge from the Australian music scene. The new compilation showcase the popular act as a producer, guitarist, and songwriter, PhaseOne expertly crafts a sound that seamlessly blends metal and bass music.

PhaseOne has triumphantly carved a niche for himself using a unique blend of bass and metal music.

Feel free to stream Sounds of Mayhem below, and afterward, follow PhaseOne on social media for daily updates and more.