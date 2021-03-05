Frank Vanegas rode 2020’s redemption road with a buzzing single with his “Free Fall” and the Queens, New York artist is expecting to exit onto mainstream charts in 2021 with his new single “P.Y.U. (Pick You Up).” Vanegas delivers the visual presentation to the single with direction by The Dream and Busta Rhymes go-to director, A1Vision. Leveling up, Vanegas is snatching up the best new artist persona and urging someone to step up and attempt to claim it.

In the visual, Frank Vanegas is on his Bill Bellamy and trying to be a player while on a date with a leading love interest. Knowing how to juggle, Vanegas uses his charming wits, flashy persona and undeniable appeal to maneuver throughout the night, bagging a few side pieces for after he slays the main course. It’s a persuasive look for newfound fans and sets up an intriguing 2021 for the rising star with a lot of new music on the way.

Last year, Vanegas joined Silas Price’s new project A Kid From the 5 on the song “Old Days.” “P.Y.U.” is a lead-up to an anticipated album from the new star, expected 2021. Both will be released on Vanegas own imprint. For daily updates on Frank Vanegas and upcoming album, follow the new artist on Instagram.

Watch the new visual to “P.Y.U.” below and stream the new song here.