Directed by Oscar Grey for OG FILM, CMRNPRKR delivers the official music video to “HIIIGHER.” The Rap-rooted record was produced by Mathaius Young, known for his instrumentation on Don Toliver’s “Situation,” and features Pop accents that give the feeling of nostalgia but with a modern twist. Shot on location in the 757, the HD clip finds Cameron contemplating decisions in a black BMW before linking with a love interest to explain what he has to do now for a fruitful future.

In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the talented Commonwealth creative shares the record’s origins:

“This song means so much to me because it forever mints when the switch went off in my brain to bet on myself wholeheartedly. This a direct reflection of where I currently am in both my overall journey in life and my music career. I consider it an anthem to growth.”

Cameron “CMRNPRKR” Goodman is an American Hip-Hop recording artist from the Virginia city of Suffolk. At just 28 years old, he has already shared the stage with Something In The Water festival creator Pharrell Williams and recorded music with New Jack Swing inventor Teddy Riley. Without dispute, he has solidified himself as a regional staple in music and is quickly rising the ranks as a promising star of tomorrow.

Press play on the visual for “HIIIGHER” and stream it via All Indie Records on your DSP of choice below.