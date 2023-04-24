To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Little Hurt continues to be among the best acts in pop-rock.

We’ve been telling you about Little Hurt since “Alaska” found its way onto our page and into our hearts.

Now, more than three years since that fateful day, Little Hurt has announced a new album Lovely Hours will arrive May 12 through Century Family Records.

The 10-track album has been two years in the making and includes the singles “Buttercup” (Featuring The Ready Set), “Cooler If U Did,” “Get Out Of My Life,” “Pineapple Pizza,” and “See You Again.”

The “Lovely Hours” album pre-saves/pre-orders are ongoing. A video for the album focus track “I Can Do Better Than You” is in the final stages of production and will be released alongside the album.

Dieden says of the “Lovely Hours” LP, “I decided to name the album after the song of the same name because I felt like it perfectly encapsulated what I’ve been going through for the last few years. It rounded out what this record sounds like: Sonically happy – but with sad lyrics.”

Here’s a throwback to one of our favorite Little Hurt videos: