Atlanta was flooded with fans, as the city played host to Pap Chanel‘s official listening party for her latest project, PAPtivites, featuring the single “Left, Right.”

The party was held at the ultra-chic Kitt Labs and was presented by Def Jam and Route Runna Management in partnership with Media Girls Network. The energy in the room was lively, thanks to the sounds of DJ XO, who kept the vibes going all night.

The event was hosted by the BK Duo Shenelle, Simone, and April B. of The Flew Here Grew Here Podcast, while plenty of fans, influencers, and media took to the space.

The highlight of the night, of course, was Pap Chanel herself. The rapper was the star of the show, interacting with fans during several live Q&A sessions and red-carpet photo ops. Fans were thrilled to be able to meet the “IT girl” rapper up close and personal, and Pap Chanel did not disappoint, bringing her signature style and unbridled energy to the event.

During the Q&A, Pap Chanel spoke candidly about her small-town upbringing in Milledgeville and how it influenced her music. She shared personal stories about the challenges she faced as a female rapper and how she’s overcome them to become one of the most exciting and dynamic rappers on the scene today. She also spoke about her inspirations, citing the female artists who have inspired her along the way.

VIPs at the event were treated to exquisite cocktails by Belaire and Bomade Vodka, paired with delicious light bites from the renowned Taranga City. The atmosphere was positive, and the energy in the room was palpable as guests eagerly anticipated the debut of PAPtivites.

In conclusion, Pap Chanel’s listening party for PAPtivites was a night to remember. The party was the talk of the town, with guests leaving with a better sense of the artist and excitement that Pap Chanel brought to the event. With her signature style, raw talent, and infectious energy, it’s no wonder that Pap Chanel is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after rappers in the game.