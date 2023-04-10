Rich Furniss, a popular recording artist in today’s dance scene, gears up for a big summer with the release of a scorching new single “Desire” featuring Morsy and Buck. The new single arrives following a huge 2022 for the emerging star that generated newfound popularity with the breakout songs “Sunshine” and “Catch A Vibe.”

“Desire” delivers an electrifying mixture of house and techno. For a undeniable hit, the song combines pulsing synths with punchy percussion to create a dance-friendly, rave-ready gripping theme. The song’s energy is attractive and addictive with the combined efforts of the superstar collaborators.

“The energy between Morsy, Buck and I was just natural when making “Desire,” says Furniss. “I feel like a balance of all of us are in here. Since starting Rich Furniss in September of 2021, I wouldn’t have envisioned things coming so far so quick or to have the support from bigger artists I love on my music. I am pumped about the future.”

“Desire” is available now on Quincy Boy Records, the artist’s first release with the label. The song is already making its rounds in various DJ pool/pitching circuits and is experiencing well-above average success. Its the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans eagerly searching for the perfect dance record of the summer and excited to hop on the Rich Furniss bandwagon.

As he promises more new music in the coming weeks, feel free to follow the rising star on social media.

Stream “Desire” below.