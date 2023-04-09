Cash Money Records, the iconic hip-hop label known for discovering and grooming some of the biggest stars in the industry, has just announced a groundbreaking deal with Saxkboy KD, the first-ever Houston-based rapper to sign with the label.

This multi-platinum music conglomerate has been instrumental in shaping the careers of global superstars such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and DJ Khaled, among others. Saxkboy KD’s electrifying lead single and video, “Just Talkin’,” featuring That Mexican OT, has already created a massive buzz on social media. The single is the perfect precursor to Saxkboy’s highly anticipated mixtape, “The Show Must Go On,” which is now available on all digital platforms. The project features appearances from Erica Banks, Monaleo, and Dee Baby.

At just 22 years old, Saxkboy KD’s flow is infused with real-life experiences that are far beyond his years. The harsh realities of growing up poor in central Houston have influenced his music, and his distinctive lyricism and versatile flow are a reflection of his deep emotions and vivid storytelling. With six albums already under his belt, all completed within six months with A&R Supreme SWAC of Versatile Enterprises, Saxkboy KD is poised to take the industry by storm.

Apart from his solo work, Saxkboy KD has been touring with Lil Zac The DJ, responsible for the career of the late Dallas rapper Mo3. He has also been featured on releases from Erica Banks, Monaleo, Billy B., legendary Houston DJ OG Ron C, and DJ Blue Diamond’s collaboration album with BEATking HD4president.

This historic deal between Cash Money Records and Saxkboy KD is a testament to the label’s ongoing commitment to discovering and nurturing the most talented artists in the industry. With the release of “Just Talkin’” and “The Show Must Go On,” Saxkboy KD is sure to cement his place among hip-hop’s biggest names.

Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating what’s next for this rising star and how Cash Money Records will help shape his career.