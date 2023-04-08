The KSR Group is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Wang as the first African producer to join its roster.

The independent label, which has enjoyed continued success since the release of Cardi B’s breakout hit single “Bodak Yellow” has tapped Dr. Wang to foster in a new era of Afropop that is organically fused with traditional and progressive Hip-Hop and R&B. The first release from this new collaboration finds Dr. Wang joining forces with multi-talented KSR artist Josh X on the new single, “Love Takes Me Higher,” which hits all streaming platforms on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Born Moise Alzouma, Dr. Wang has been a student of the music industry for most of his life and his birthday happens to be tomorrow. The son of one of the pioneers of the entertainment industry in the Ivory Coast, Dr. Wang grew up watching some of the biggest stars of popular African music, from whom he developed an appreciation for a variety of sounds. By the time he was a teenager, he had also immersed himself in Jazz, Gospel and Classical music and begun playing music himself.

His father, who had developed several successful artists, quickly realized that his son had a natural talent for music. And while his family insisted he continue his education, Dr. Wang was also given the opportunity to hone his artistic skills. In 2017, he made the transition from studio and backup musician to producer, with the release of the song “VI” by local artist Josey.

In the years since, Dr. Wang has gone on to craft hit singles for a multitude of artists in Africa and France. His most recent successes include a new single by French tennis legend Yannick Noah and contributions to French-Malian sensation Aya Nakamura’s diamond-certified sophomore album Nakamura. The latter makes Dr. Wang the only Ivorian producer to score a diamond record. In addition to his work as a producer, Dr. Wang has also spent the last three years recruiting, developing, and providing label services to artists and producers through his Abidjan-based imprint Dr. Wang Label.

“I’ve been studying the music business in the U.S. – which I think is the best system in the world – for years, using it as a model for the way my company operates,” Dr. Wang says. “With the way American audiences have turned to Afrobeats sounds in recent years, I don’t think my partnership with the KSR Group could have come at a better time.”

While Dr. Wang’s first release with the KSR Group leans heavily in the Afropop lane, expect their collaborations to span a wide range of genres, as the African beatsmith professes, he allows the music itself to guide him. There is much to celebrate for this young talent. Be on the watch as he continues to take the industry by storm.