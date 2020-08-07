PREMIERE: Alvarez Kings return with new single “Never Let Go”

The pop/rock band, Alvarez Kings, from the United Kingdom, is excited to release their latest track, “Never Let Go.”

The band summons pop power through timeless analog synth and guitar magic. Members Simon Thompson, Paul Thompson, Aidan Thompson, and Richard Walker have quietly gained international buzz since forming in 2012.

Up until 2018, the band has been touring its debut release, Somewhere Between, extensively, playing sold-out headlining shows across Europe, the UK, and the United States along with some of their biggest festival appearances to date including Firefly and Summerfest.

In 2019 they began working on their second studio album, which is expected to be released sometime this year.

When it comes to “Never Let Go,” singer Simon Thompson says “You have a choice. You can either focus on what’s tearing you apart or what’s holding you together. Never Let Go is about not giving up just because the situation’s not ideal. Anything that is worth fighting for has its struggles and sometimes you have to crawl alone through shadows to truly appreciate what it is to stand in the sunlight.”

The single will be available everywhere on August 10th and can be pre-saved here.