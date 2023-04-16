Nashville based pop-rock/alt-rock band, Arrows in Action, share a brand new single, “Head In The Clouds.” The track is taken off their highly anticipated debut album, Built To Last, set for release on May 26th. “Head In The Clouds” is a reminder to listeners to take a step back and remember to prioritize themselves and their own well-being. Produced by frequent collaborator, Dan Swank, the new track pairs a laid-back groove with carefree lyrics to drive the point home.

Head in the Clouds’ is about taking an internal stand for yourself and saying hey, it’s gonna be okay even if it’s hard to mean it.”

-Arrows In Action-

DEBUT ALBUM BUILT TO LAST OUT MAY 26TH!

