Just last month, pop-punk legends announced their first ever acoustic album, Make the Most of It, and set it’s release date for January 20th via Revelation Records.
They announced the release with it’s first single, “Dream Born Again,” and today the band have released a short video titled “Walk Through Fire.”
The video follows everything from the initial diagnosis of guitarist Chad Gilbert’s cancer to the beginning seeds of Make The Most Of It to present day, and reflects on Gilbert’s journey with pheochromocytoma alongside reactions and reflections from the band as a whole.
A percentage of proceeds from Make The Most Of It will go to The Pheo Para Alliance, the longest standing internationally recognized leader in advocacy for, and awareness of, pheochromocytoma. New Found Glory have also released a limited-edition charity shirt to benefit The Pheo Para Alliance, available now here.
New Found Glory shares, “We thank you for your support, as do so many others that have struggled with this illness or have lost loved ones to it. Just learning the name of this disease is a big step for the community. Thank you all!”
“Get Me Home”, the newest single from New Found Glory’s upcoming album, is out this Friday, December 16th and available to pre-save now at here.
Make The Most Of It is available for pre-order – including exclusive vinyl pressings and shirts – here
Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.
Tour dates: