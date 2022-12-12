Just last month, pop-punk legends announced their first ever acoustic album, Make the Most of It, and set it’s release date for January 20th via Revelation Records.

They announced the release with it’s first single, “Dream Born Again,” and today the band have released a short video titled “Walk Through Fire.”

The video follows everything from the initial diagnosis of guitarist Chad Gilbert’s cancer to the beginning seeds of Make The Most Of It to present day, and reflects on Gilbert’s journey with pheochromocytoma alongside reactions and reflections from the band as a whole.

A percentage of proceeds from Make The Most Of It will go to The Pheo Para Alliance, the longest standing internationally recognized leader in advocacy for, and awareness of, pheochromocytoma. New Found Glory have also released a limited-edition charity shirt to benefit The Pheo Para Alliance, available now here.

New Found Glory shares, “We thank you for your support, as do so many others that have struggled with this illness or have lost loved ones to it. Just learning the name of this disease is a big step for the community. Thank you all!”

“Get Me Home”, the newest single from New Found Glory’s upcoming album, is out this Friday, December 16th and available to pre-save now at here.

Make The Most Of It is available for pre-order – including exclusive vinyl pressings and shirts – here

Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

January 28 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

January 29 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

January 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

February 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

February 3 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp

February 4 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp

February 5 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

February 7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

February 8 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

February 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

February 11 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

March 10 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin Theatre

March 11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

March 12 – Pontiac, MI – Flagstar Strand Theatre

March 14 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

March 15 – Washington, DC – Sixth and I

March 16 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

March 17 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts

March 18 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

March 20 – Graham, NC – Haw River Ballroom

March 21 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

March 22 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

March 23 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell