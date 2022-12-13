Today, rising pop artist Nessa Barrett has announced that she will be heading out on her first ever headlining tour.

The tour will be in support of her debut album, Young Forever, which was just released back in October via Warner Records.

The 15-date trek will kick off in Phoenix, Arizona on February 23rd, followed by stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, New York, and Chicago. The tour draws to a close in Los Angeles, California on March 21st at the historic Fonda Theater.

General on-sale will take place on December 16th at 12pm local time. Buy tickets here and see all the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Feb 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Feb 25 – Houston, TX @ RISE Rooftop

Feb 26 – Dallas, TX @ HOB – Cambridge Room/Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Feb 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Mar 1 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mar 3 – Washington, DC @ The Howard

Mar 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

Mar 6 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

Mar 8 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Mar 11 – Toronto, ON @ Axis

Mar 13 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Mar 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Mar 16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at The Complex

Mar 19 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Mar 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre