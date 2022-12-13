Today, rising pop artist Nessa Barrett has announced that she will be heading out on her first ever headlining tour.
The tour will be in support of her debut album, Young Forever, which was just released back in October via Warner Records.
The 15-date trek will kick off in Phoenix, Arizona on February 23rd, followed by stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, New York, and Chicago. The tour draws to a close in Los Angeles, California on March 21st at the historic Fonda Theater.
General on-sale will take place on December 16th at 12pm local time. Buy tickets here and see all the announced tour dates below.
Tour dates:
Feb 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Feb 25 – Houston, TX @ RISE Rooftop
Feb 26 – Dallas, TX @ HOB – Cambridge Room/Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Feb 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Mar 1 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Mar 3 – Washington, DC @ The Howard
Mar 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts
Mar 6 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
Mar 8 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Mar 11 – Toronto, ON @ Axis
Mar 13 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Mar 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Mar 16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Mar 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at The Complex