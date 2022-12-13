Today, American rockers Underoath have announced the details regarding their highly-anticipated 2023 spring headlining tour.

Underoath will be bringing out special guests Periphery and Loathe for the entirety of the 24-city tour. The tour will kick off on March 3rd at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland making stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Las Vegas, Nevada, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and more before wrapping up in Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works on April 2nd.

“We’re working on new music (as always). Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started… but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process,” Underoath shares in a press release “At every VIP meet & greet on the ‘Blind Obedience’ tour, we’re going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we’re currently working on (in various stages of completion) *as well as* never before heard demos of songs you know well. You’ll get a taste of what’s to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us *and* you because if one of our favorite band was doing it, we’d jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing).”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 10AM local time on here. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 11AM ET until Thursday, December 15 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Underoath VIP Demo Listening Party packages include general admission ticket to see Underoath live, exclusive pre-show Underoath hangout with a demo listening party, band Q&A, and group photo opportunity with the band, plus limited edition merchandise. Fans can grab VIP tickets now at here.

Tour dates:

Fri Mar 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Sat, Mar 04 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater*

Sun Mar 05 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Tue Mar 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

Wed Mar 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri March 10– East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt*

Sat March 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club*

Mon Mar 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Mar 14 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Wed March 15 – Kansas City, MO – The Uptown Theater*

Fri March 17 – Wichita, KS – The Cotilion*

Sat March 18 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre*

Mon Mar 20 – Boise, ID – Revolution

Tue Mar 21 – Portland, OR – The Roseland Theater

Thu Mar 23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Mar 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Sat Mar 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Mar 26 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Mon Mar 27 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

Wed March 29 – Albuquerque, NM – The El Rey Theatre*

Fri Mar 31 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Diamond Ballroom

Sat Apr 01 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Sun Apr 02 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

*Not a Live Nation Date