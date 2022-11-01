Huge anticipation for his forthcoming album coming 2023 has arisen in 2022 due to the previously released hit songs “The Void,” “Beach House,” and “Where The Wind Blows.” Now, popular new artist Asher Shashaty delivers a preview of what to expect from the upcoming album in the release of the new three-song EP, titled Over The Edge.

Best known for his signature ability to true storytell over unique bass-fueled sounds and make a catchy song. His outside-the-box sonic design on Over The Edge radiates a combination of personal experiences with spirituality and passion for music. The EP is an innovative journey through new-age sound.

This EP consists of three hypnotic tracks: “Dynamite,” “Find A Way,” and Asher’s remix of “ATL,” originally by Mikes Revenge and Jimmy Wit An H. Starting off with “Dynamite,” hip hop vocalist peytn and upcoming producer Stvnk Face collab with Asher on this ear-shattering bass banger. Next, “Find A Way” features ethereal lyrics from Gerogia-native Justtjokay and sound engineering from Bvss Tactic, who is a powerful dubstep artist based out of Southern California.

Over The Edge unites Asher with a diverse group of talent. Each song on the EP is guaranteed to incite a mosh pit when played live. The emphatic melodies and choppy sections of bass penetrates the listener’s mind, body, and soul, for newfound fans; it’s the perfect origin point for newfound fans of Asher Shashaty.

Check out the full EP below. Afterward, follow him on social media for daily updates and more.