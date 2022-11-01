Today, Taylor Swift has announced the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, just days after the eleven-time Grammy winner broke streaming, physical and vinyl album sales around the world with her new album, Midnights — which has become the fastest selling album of her career thus far.

For the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift will be supported by Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. Each artist’s dates can be found on the graphic below.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, Taylor Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans can register HERE for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan starting now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM ET. Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10AM local venue time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase. Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10AM local venue time. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan is open now at https://verifiedfan. ticketmaster.com/ TaylorSwiftTix.

In addition, through Capital One’s multi-year partnership with Taylor Swift, an exclusive premium allocation of tickets has been set aside for Capital One cardholders, who will have priority access to purchase tickets on November 15th at 2PM local venue time through November 17th at 10PM local venue time or until supplies last.

Tour Dates: