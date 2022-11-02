Music journalist and media host Tallie Spencer has launched a brand new podcast about love, dating, and relationships – within the entertainment industry.

Show Some Love is a podcast that invites guests to discuss love, relationships, and dating as it pertains to being a career-oriented individual in entertainment and/or media. Whether single, dating, or in a committed relationship, our audience includes career-oriented individuals interested in hearing new takes on relationships and dating from different perspectives — specifically from within the entertainment world.

Executive Produced by Bianca Bibbs and directed by Robert Thomas of Breakin Ground TV, ‘Show Some Love’ will feature “a series of open & honest conversations, with Tallie and her special guests discussing their personal experiences, covering everything from dating, to situationships, ghosting, gender norms, and other hot topics.”

For the first episode, Tallie is joined by rapper Seddy Hendrinx to define “situationships” and why they are so common in today’s generation of dating. The two discuss what defines a situationship and signs to know you’re in one.

Check out the podcast below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tallie and Seddy discuss commitment, taking things to the next step, the blurred lines and expectations of situationships, and first date scenarios.

New episodes featuring a new guest within media and entertainment will be released every Wednesday. Listeners can stream and download ‘Show Some Love’ on all major podcast platforms.

Watch the first episode with Seddy Hendrinx below.