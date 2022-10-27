Working with a shoestring budget and a lot of heart, Of Limbo delivers one of the best music videos of 2022.

Most people live their life on the sidelines. They work to survive and spend any free time they have lounging on the couch watching the fabulous fictional lives of strangers they’ll never meet. Any desires they have are slowly crushed by the ever-turning gears of the American economy, leaving them little more than consumers living solely to feed the bottom line.

If you’re reading this—don’t worry. I’m not talking about you. The fact you seek out new music at all puts you in rarified air. You take more action to curate your music taste than most do to curate any aspect of their lives. Take pride in that! But don’t stop there.

Life is too short to let the countless reasons to stop trying keep you from—well, trying.

“Let’s Go,” the infectious new single from Of Limbo, is written with the hopes of pulling more from the sidelines of life. It’s a bold and brash rock track with the driving tempo that exists to make your pulse race and influence (bad) decisions. Here’s how the band explains it:

“The song started with the riff and everything just fell into place around that. “Let’s Go” just felt like the right sentiment for the energy of that riff. Then lyrically it’s, “What is a song called ‘Let’s Go’ about?” It’s about saying Fuck It and leaping before you look, rather than waiting around for this or that excuse you have created for your inaction. It’s also that the safe option is always to stay with what you know. But getting out of your comfort zone is even if it’s scary or harder at first is ultimately much more rewarding. Just go for it and make shit happen!”

The video for “Let’s Go,” premiering exclusively on Substream today, matches the energy of the track with a fun and creative visual that finds the band tearing down the highway with reckless abandon. The clip was filmed at Baur Films Studio in Long Beach, CA and directed by Tony Vercelli.

“Luke came up with the initial idea to shoot a video in what we call “the Metallicar”, our beat up 2013 Hyundai hatchback that we use to fart us across Long Beach when we aren’t touring. We were just going to put a 360 videocam up in the middle of the car and decided to just drive around being crazy. From there, the idea took on a life of its own and Jake made an Animatic/Story board that took it to another level. When we realized how much cooler hanging upside down and riding on the roof and shit like that would be, we knew the only option would be to shoot it on green screen. Our friend Juan and his son from Arts Break service, who tend to our tour vans mechanical needs, came down to the studio and jacked the car up so we could simulate the wheels spinning and overall supervise that we weren’t gonna do anything stupid… Well, anything too stupid! We knew it wasn’t going to end up looking like some Disney/Marvel quality shit. But that almost gives it more charm, honestly. Makes it feel like vintage B grade movie style from the golden era of American cinema.”

Of Limbo will be playing select live dates in the 4th quarter of 2022, with plans for more new music releases and tour dates starting in early 2023.