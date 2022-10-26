After working together on the rising star’s debut project that was released over the summer, Indianapolis’s Nahvi and one of today’s popular new artists Gerk Major reunite for the new single “No L’s.” Like before, Nahvi’s latest release continues to solidify the artist’s classic hip-hop formula that blends jazz, soul, and gospel over Latin American and African drums. Stream the new single, available now on all platforms via own imprint.

In the latest collaboration, Nahvi and Gerk Major deliver on the undeniable chemistry with another energetic bounce that speaks on being undefeated. A bonafide hit, “No L’s” is slick, catchy, and, most importantly, must-hear. Lastly, the song’s energy transfers into fans checking out Nahvi’s previous releases, like “Mojitos Music.”

“No L’s” follows Nahvi’s debut album, Navhi Made It, which features breakout songs “Life Of The Party” and “Beach Boys.” On the debut, Gerk Major appears on tracks “Beach Boys” and “Thank You.” Along with Gerk, the project includes guest appearances by Jarmond, DoItAll, and Gunbi. The debut is currently Nahvi’s most impactful release, as it garnered over 10,000 streams on SoundCloud.

And with “No L’s,” Navhi prepares for Nahvi Made It‘s follow-up project, currently untitled, which is currently under development. “No L’s” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the soon-to-be superstar. After the stream, follow Nahvi on social media for daily updates and more.

Check out the new release by Nahvi and Gerk Major below: