Big Loud country/rocker HARDY has announced that he will be releasing his new album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, on January 20th, 2023 via Big Loud. The album will feature 17 songs, split between country songs and rock songs. Pre-orders for the new album can be found here.

HARDY has announced today, as well, that he will be heading out on a headlining tour this spring in support of the album, a 16-date headline run presented by Live Nation. He will e joined by country chart-topper Jameson Rodgers and the upcoming rock band Blame My Youth

“I’m incredibly grateful to be able to bring this record to you next year. Touring it is something I’ve been thinking about since we started the recording process,” HARDY says. “This album is my best work so far. I truly believe that, and I want this tour to reflect that every night. Excited to have my buddies Blame My Youth and Jameson out with me; it’s going to be crazy.”

Tickets for the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour are widely available this Friday, October 14 at 10AM local time, with exclusive fan pre-sales starting tomorrow (10/12) and launching throughout the week. Buy tickets here.

Tour Dates:

Feb. 16 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Old National Centre

Feb. 17 | Grand Rapids, Mich. | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb. 23 | Wallingford, Conn. | The Dome at Oakdale

Feb. 24 | New York, N.Y. | Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 25 | Silver Spring, Md. | The Fillmore

March 2 | Atlanta, Ga. | The Tabernacle

March 4 | Augusta, Ga. | Bell Auditorium

March 8 | Denver, Colo. | Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 | Anaheim, Calif. | House of Blues

March 11 | Wheatland, Calif. | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 12 | Minneapolis, Minn. | The Fillmore

April 20 | Chattanooga, Tenn. | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 | New Orleans, La. | The Fillmore

April 27 | St. Louis, Mo. | The Pageant

April 28 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | The Criterion

April 29 | Irving, Texas | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory