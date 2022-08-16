Charlotte, North Carolina’s R&B newcomer DEVN introduced his singular sound with the release of his debut EP St. Luke St. in July, 2021. Since then, the singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist stayed relatively quiet until the recent release of his latest single “WILD“. Today (8/15/2022), almost exactly one year since his guest feature on Dreamville rapper Lute‘s record “Myself“, DEVN shares the official Cinecerly-directed music video for his new single. Produced by Arnold Obonyo, “the song is about being wildly in love, and romantically obsessed with someone”, says DEVN. The video plays out over the track’s subdued instrumentals, complimented by tinted lighting, and capped by an unexpected twist.

“I wanted to capture that feeling on this record. I was inspired by patterns that I observed in relationships, whether that be my own or some else’s… We all experience that moment of obsession and I wanted to play with that idea. We must acknowledge the fact that relationships have highs and lows, and realize that the romantically obsessive parts are passing moments, and grow with our partners past that. The video depicts what happens when we don’t get past those unhealthy feelings.” – DEVN

“WILD” will serve as one of three new songs on the deluxe version of DEVN’s St. Luke St. EP, set to release September 9, 2022 via Soulspazm.

Pre-order/save St. Luke St. (Deluxe) here.