Nashville’s Band Of Silver (made up of siblings Avery Silvernagel and her younger brothers Alex and Evan) has released a new single “Machine.”
“Machine” is about the feeling of losing your autonomy and your body and mind becoming disconnected. I wrote the song after being diagnosed with pituitary failure. I was told I would be dependent on hormones and drugs for the rest of my life. The experience made me realize how many tasks my body performed subconsciously that I took for granted. The thought that I would never have control over these functions again made me feel powerless, like I had lost a part of myself I never knew existed or could be taken away. I felt like my soul was trapped in a machine that constantly needed fuel and repairs in order to function.” – Avery Silvernagel
Band Of Silver
Opening for Echosmith
10/13/2022 Basement East Nashville, TN
10/14/2022 Center Stage The Loft Atlanta, GA
10/16/2022 9:30 Club Washington, DC
10/17/2022 The Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
10/20/2022 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
10/21/2022 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
10/22/2022 World Cafe Live – Downstairs Philadelphia, PA
10/24/2022 The Great Hall Toronto, Ontario
10/25/2022 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH
10/26/2022 Thunderbird Music Hall & Cafe Pittsburgh, PA
10/28/202 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
10/29/2022 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St. Paul, MN
10/31/2022 Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
11/03/2022 The Parish Austin, TX
11/04/2022 The Bronze Peacock House of Blues- Houston, TX
11/05/2022 Trees Dallas, TX
11/08/2022 Marquis Theater Denver, CO
11/09/2022 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
11/11/2022 The Olympic Boise, ID
11/12/2022 Hawthorne Theater Portland, OR
11/13/2022 Neumos Seattle, WA
11/16/2022 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
11/17/2022 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA
11/18/2022 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
