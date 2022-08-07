Nashville’s Band Of Silver (made up of siblings Avery Silvernagel and her younger brothers Alex and Evan) has released a new single “Machine.”

“Machine” is about the feeling of losing your autonomy and your body and mind becoming disconnected. I wrote the song after being diagnosed with pituitary failure. I was told I would be dependent on hormones and drugs for the rest of my life. The experience made me realize how many tasks my body performed subconsciously that I took for granted. The thought that I would never have control over these functions again made me feel powerless, like I had lost a part of myself I never knew existed or could be taken away. I felt like my soul was trapped in a machine that constantly needed fuel and repairs in order to function.” – Avery Silvernagel

Band Of Silver

Opening for Echosmith

10/13/2022 Basement East Nashville, TN

10/14/2022 Center Stage The Loft Atlanta, GA

10/16/2022 9:30 Club Washington, DC

10/17/2022 The Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

10/20/2022 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT

10/21/2022 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

10/22/2022 World Cafe Live – Downstairs Philadelphia, PA

10/24/2022 The Great Hall Toronto, Ontario

10/25/2022 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH

10/26/2022 Thunderbird Music Hall & Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

10/28/202 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

10/29/2022 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St. Paul, MN

10/31/2022 Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO

11/03/2022 The Parish Austin, TX

11/04/2022 The Bronze Peacock House of Blues- Houston, TX

11/05/2022 Trees Dallas, TX

11/08/2022 Marquis Theater Denver, CO

11/09/2022 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT

11/11/2022 The Olympic Boise, ID

11/12/2022 Hawthorne Theater Portland, OR

11/13/2022 Neumos Seattle, WA

11/16/2022 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

11/17/2022 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

11/18/2022 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

