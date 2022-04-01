New Jersey’s Tfemi has been on a roll lately with the success of previous hits, like “No Pass,” “3rd Degree,” “Hey Hey,” and more. And while on a stride right now, Tfemi drops the latest release from his new album, Barter79, in the new video for the single, “Brag.” Stream the full album here via 79 Entertainment.

In the visual, Tfemi hits the streets and hangs out with fans and the gang while he raps about chasing the money and how he is about to take over the game. “I let my savages wild out and they with whatever,” he raps over the Rumbles production. “And they go to venues with drums / I had to kick in the door to the game I was 5 / There’s no stopping they letting me in.”

“Brag” appears on Tfemi’s latest project, which spawned other breakouts, like “Same Shit” and “Japan & LA.” The 11-song project includes guest appearances by Coi Leray, YFM Ray and LMR Tarro. “Brag” is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan. Both new single and project are available everywhere now. For more on Tfemi, follow him on social media.

Check out the new visual for “Brag” below.